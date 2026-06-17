Houston pitcher commits to Arkansas baseball

Arkansas has landed the commitment of Houston right-handed pitcher Connor Udland, he announced on his social media on Wednesday morning.

Udland, a rising sophomore who hails from Katy, Texas, threw 44 strikeouts to 22 walks with a 5.87 ERA last season for the Cougars. He had 15 outings as a freshman and gave up 35 hits and seven home runs.

His best outing of the season came against Texas Tech on April 2. He threw five innings and gave up three runs, but also struck out five batters to just one walk in an 8-6 win.

Udland is the eighth transfer portal acquisition for the Razorbacks this cycle and the

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Connor Udland Bio

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