How EA ranked Arkansas and its players in College Football 27

There’s no college sports going on right now, but fans are gearing up for the release of the latest college football video game from EA Sports.

College Football 27 is the third iteration that’s been released in as many years after an 11-year hiatus. The Razorbacks, as a whole, are rated 80, with an offensive rating of 80 and a defensive rating of 81. This is just a video game, of course, but that’s the worst rating in the SEC. Vanderbilt is the SEC team ahead of the Razorbacks with an overall of 81.

EA Sports was not high on the Hogs in this year’s video game, though it’s worth noting the company will likely update those ratings as the season goes along.

The game doesn’t officially release until July 9, though early access for MVP+ members starts on July 2. EA’s website has a full catalog of each team’s rating, as well as individual player ratings.

Arkansas’ top five players in the game

The Razorbacks’ highest-rated player is defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. at 90 overall. He’s the only player on the roster rated at least 90, with the next-highest being running back Braylen Russell at 86.

Rhodes spurned the NFL Draft last offseason and opted to return to Arkansas to help Ryan Silverfield in his inaugural season. There’s likely no argument about his rating, as the Second Team All-SEC selection racked up 44 tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Russell played in nine games and earned one start last year and rushed for 286 yards with five touchdowns as a sophomore.

Three of Arkansas’ transfers that followed Ryan Silverfield over from Memphis help round out the top five players on the roster. Wide receiver Jamari Hawkins, left guard Malachi Breland and running back Sutton Smith all have ratings of 85.

All three of those Memphis transfers figure to be main parts of the team this season. Smith will likely serve as the lightning to Russell’s thunder, as he rushed for 669 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Hawkins became one of the Tigers’ best pass catchers last season and caught 38 passes for 623 yards and two touchdowns. Those two statistics were second on the team.

Low ratings for Arkansas’ QBs

A big storyline throughout spring ball and into the summer has been the quarterback battle between KJ Jackson and AJ Hill. Neither separated themself from the other throughout the spring, so the battle will continue in the fall.

Jackson is rated by EA as a 74 overall, with 84 speed, 64 strength and 89 agility. Hill has slightly lower ratings at 72 overall, 82 speed, 71 strength and 84 agility.

The main knock for both Jackson and Hill coming into this season is a lack of on-field experience. The former made one start last year in the final game of the season, but interim head coach Bobby Petrino rotated Jackson and Taylen Green throughout the game and he couldn’t really get into a rhythm.

Outside of that, the only experience that Jackson has is mop-up duty against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State, as well as against Texas and a couple plays against Texas A&M. He finished with 441 passing yards and three touchdowns and added 52 yards with two touchdowns on the ground.

Hill was in a similar situation and completed 19 of his 32 passes for 223 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Overall outlook for Razorbacks bleak from EA

Overall, EA Sports has 64 Razorbacks listed on its website with ratings. 15 of those players have overalls between 80 and 89, 41 players are between 70 and 79 and seven of those are between 62 and 69.

The lowest-rated player is defensive back DJ Hairston Jr., a JUCO transfer who had 18 tackles and two interceptions at Hinds CC last season. He saw a lot of reps in the spring game at cornerback.

Slightly ahead of Hairston is defensive back Nsongbeh Ginyui at 66. Ginyui is another JUCO transfer who actually snagged a pick six off of Hill’s throw in the spring game.

You can view the full ratings by clicking here.

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