How Razorbacks are faring in NBA Summer League

The NBA Summer League is in full swing in Las Vegas, with several former Razorbacks playing. Some are hoping to make a roster while others are simply preparing for next season.

Altogether, there are nine former Razorbacks playing on Summer League rosters. Four came from last year’s team — Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas, Trevon Brazile and Nick Pringle. The first three were drafted in June while Pringle signed a deal to play for the summer.

Three of the other five are also from the John Calipari era at Arkansas. Jonas Aidoo, Adou Thiero and Johnell Davis are all on summer league rosters, and Musselman-era players Au’Diese Toney and Ricky Council IV are vying for roster spots, as well (should be noted that Brazile was also a Musselman-era player as well).

HawgBeat has an update on how the former Razorbacks are doing in the NBA Summer League…

Darius Acuff Jr. — Sacramento Kings

Summer League Stats: 15.5 PT, 2.0 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.0 STL; 29.4% FG, 23.1% 3PT, 62.5% FT

It’s been an up-and-down go of it so far for Acuff, but he’s starting to trend the right way. He’s scored a healthy amount of points each game, but he’s also done that on really bad efficiency, noted by his 29.4% field goal percentage.

Still, he’s the face of the Kings franchise. The Summer League is about growing anyway, so getting the lumps out of the way early bodes well for the Detroit native when the actual, meaningful games get going.

It is also worth noting that he’s got a few more games under his belt than most of the Summer League players, as he played in the California summer league prior to heading to Vegas.

Darius Acuff Jr. tonight vs. the Wizards:



14 points

4-14 FG

1 rebound

4 assists

1 block



(🎥 @NBA) pic.twitter.com/LzpwlboQtO — Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) July 13, 2026

Meleek Thomas — Cleveland Cavaliers

Summer League Stats: 25.0 PT, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.5 STL; 43.6% FG, 40% 3PT, 1.000 FT%

Okay, before you get too hung up on shooting percentages, Thomas has only played two games. He’s been scorching hot in those two games, though. He scored 30 points with seven assists on Sunday with Calipari courtside and in that game went 10-for-24 with four of those makes from deep.

In his first Summer League game, Thomas dropped 25 points with five rebounds and three assists. 10 of those points came in the fourth quarter and almost helped the Cavaliers overcome a large deficit against the Indiana Pacers.

Thomas might have been a second-round selection, but he’s playing more like a lottery pick than an afterthought.

Meleek Thomas in Summer League action last night:



* 30 points

* 4 rebounds

* 7 assists

* 4 steals

* 4 3-pters made



Yeah, think a LOT of people are gonna regret passing on Leek 😏😏pic.twitter.com/nH6D7dnis3 — TorresOnArkansas (@TorresOnTheHogs) July 13, 2026

Trevon Brazile — Denver Nuggets

Summer League Stats: 5.0 PT, 11.0 REB, 1.0 STL; 25.0% FG, 1.000% 3PT

Brazile only played in one Summer League game so far and from a scoring standpoint didn’t light it up, as he had just five points. But he also contributed heavily in the rebounding department with 11 boards with five of those being offensive boards.

Trevon Brazile fez um jogo bem mais discreto: 5 pontos (2/8 FG, 1/1 3pt, 0/1 FT), 11 rebotes (5 ofensivos) e 1 roubo. 4 turnovers, 5 faltas.



Mas muita energia e atleticismo do garoto, como esperado. Pode ser bem útil neste time. pic.twitter.com/reL3y8dUDl — Nuggets BR 🇧🇷 (@Nuggets_Brasil) July 11, 2026

Jonas Aidoo — Utah Jazz

Summer League Stats: 8.5 PT, 7.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 4.0 BLK; 63.6% FG, 1.000% 3PT, 33.3% FT

Aidoo is in his second year playing professionally and is with the Utah Jazz for the Summer League. He’s had some solid games, too. Against the Clippers on Sunday he put up nine points with 10 rebounds and three blocks.

He had 10 points with seven rebounds and five blocks against the Grizzlies, as well.

Cody Williams smokes the potential poster dunk attempt, Tre Johnson with the layup, Jonas Aidoo with the fastbreak dunk off an assist by Tamar Bates, and Will Riley with the turnaround jumper. pic.twitter.com/XDCqtVBqxA — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) July 10, 2026

Adou Thiero — Los Angeles Lakers

Summer League Stats: 17.5 PT, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK; 46.2% FG, 66.7% FT

Thiero has the benefit of a year in the NBA under his belt, and he’s showing out in the Summer League. He put up 20 points with four assists, three steals and two blocks against the Thunder and has been flashing the athleticism he also showed when he was at Arkansas.

Look at the elevation from Adou Thiero on this play. 🤯



Athleticism is off the charts



(h/t @showtimeluka)



pic.twitter.com/AI58P5Yddf — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 5, 2026

Davis Summer League Stats: 3.3 PT, 1.0 REB; 50.0% FG, 40.0% 3PT, 50.0% FT

Davis has played the most of any former Razorback for the Magic in the Summer League and has put up 3.3 points per game in three games played.

Council and Toney have not put up any stats yet.

Nick Pringle — Boston Celtics

Pringle has appeared in just one game for the Celtics so far and only played for one minute. He did not record any stats.

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