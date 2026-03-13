How to listen, BetSaracen odds: No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Mississippi State (Game 1)

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5) aim to get back on track in a Top 5 matchup to open SEC play against the No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-2) at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday.

Arkansas is on a two-game skid after dropping its final two contests to Stetson in a rare four-game series after handling business in the first two matchups against the Hatters. Mississippi State has won four games in a row with the two defeats coming at the hands of top-ranked UCLA and No. 7 Southern Miss.

How to Watch

Who: No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs

When: Friday, Mar. 13 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Gabe Gaeckle (2-1, 2.61 ERA)

Mississippi State – RHP Ryan McPherson (3-0, 1.96 ERA)

BetSaracen Odds​

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -105

– Mississippi State: -125

Double R Props

• Arkansas team OVER 0.5 errors and opponent OVER 0.5 errors (-240)

• Arkansas team OVER 1.5 doubles and opponent OVER 1.5 doubles (-130)

• Gabe Gaeckle OVER 22.5 batter faced and UNDER 4.5 hits allowed (+125)

• Ryder Helfrick OVER 0.5 walks and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (+135)

