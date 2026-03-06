How to listen, BetSaracen odds: No. 6 Arkansas vs. Stetson (Game 1)

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3) open the final series before SEC play begins against the Stetson Hatters (5-8) on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

The Hogs took two of three games in last weekend’s series against UT Arlington then handled Oral Roberts in Tuesday’s midweek matchup. Led by ninth year head coach Steve Trimper, the Hatters are coming off of a midweek loss to South Florida.

Reminder, Friday’s game has been moved up from 6 p.m. CT to 1 p.m. CT due to potential severe weather in the forecast. The game will not be on TV due to conflicts with multiple on-campus events and SEC replay requirements.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to listen to Friday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Listen

Who: No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Stetson Hatters

When: Friday, Mar. 6 at 1 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

————–

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Gabe Gaeckle (1-1, 3.68 ERA)

Stetson – RHP Zane Coppersmith (1-1, 14.40 ERA)

————–

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -700

– Stetson: +450

Double R Props

• Gabe Gaeckle OVER 23.5 batter faced and UNDER 3.5 hits allowed (-110)

• Camden Kozeal OVER 0.5 walks and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (+125)

• Damian Ruiz OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+145)

• Kuhio Aloy OVER 0.5 extra base hits and OVER 1.5 runs batted in (+175)

————–

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.