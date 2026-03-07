How to listen, BetSaracen odds: No. 6 Arkansas vs. Stetson (Game 2)

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) look to gain a two-game advantage against the Stetson Hatters (5-9) on Saturday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas rode a four-run opening inning to a 7-1 victory on Friday as the top four batters in the lineup – Damian Ruiz, Ryder Helfrick, Camden Kozeal and Kuhio Aloy – knocked multiple hits, as did 8 hole TJ Pompey, then Little Rock native Jackson Kircher shut the door in the final frame.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Saturday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Stetson Hatters

When: Saturday, Mar. 7 at 2 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Hunter Dietz (1-1, 4.15 ERA)

Stetson – RHP Ethan Phillips (1-1, 2.57 ERA)

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -700

– Stetson: +450

Double R Props

• Arkansas team OVER 0.5 errors and opponent OVER 0.5 errors (-325)

• Arkansas team OVER 8.5 runs and opponent UNDER 2.5 runs (-140)

• Arkansas team OVER 4.5 extra base hits and opponent UNDER 1.5 extra base hits (+230)

• Hunter Dietz OVER 5.5 innings pitched and UNDER 1.5 earned runs allowed (+275)

