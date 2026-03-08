How to listen, BetSaracen odds: No. 6 Arkansas vs. Stetson (Game 3)

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3) aim to take the third of fourth games from Stetson (5-10) on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium following a dominant 13-1 run rule triumph on Saturday.

Lefty Hunter Dietz had his best day in limited outings as a Hog, scattering 4 hits across 6 inning and struck out 12 batters while Camden Kozeal and Maika Niu each knocked 3 hits.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Sunday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Stetson Hatters

When: Sunday, Mar. 8 at 1 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

————–

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Colin Fisher (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Stetson – RHP Trace Hartman (1-1, 1.29 ERA)

————–

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -850

– Stetson: +525

Double R Props

• Arkansas team OVER 0.5 errors and opponent OVER 0.5 errors (-475)

• Arkansas team OVER 9.5 runs and opponent UNDER 1.5 runs (-120)

• Camden Kozeal OVER 0.5 walks and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (+140)

• Kuhio Aloy OVER 1.5 huts and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+125)

————–

