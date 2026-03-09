How to listen, BetSaracen odds: No. 6 Arkansas vs. Stetson (Game 4)

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) look to rebound and take the rare four-game series from Stetson (6-10) on Monday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas played a run in the opening inning, but were shut out from there and held for five hits on the afternoon while the Hatters smashed two home runs and took the upset 4-1 victory.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Monday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Stetson Hatters

When: Monday, Mar. 9 at 1 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

————–

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP James DeCremer (0-0, 1.17 ERA)

Stetson – RHP Dallis Moran (0-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.70

————–

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -650

– Stetson: +425

Double R Props

• Arkansas team OVER 1.5 doubles and opponent UNDER 0.5 doubles (-110)

• Arkansas team OVER 6.5 runs and opponent UNDER 2.5 runs (-195)

• James DeCremer UNDER 0.5 base on balls and OVER 3.5 strikeouts (-110)

• Arkansas team OVER 9.5 hits and opponent team UNDER 6.5 hits (+115)

————–

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.