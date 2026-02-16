How to Listen, BetSaracen odds: No. 7 Arkansas versus Tarleton State

Following a thrilling come-from-behind 6-5 victory over Texas Tech in extra innings on Sunday, the No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks wrap up opening weekend with their fourth game in as many days against the Tarleton State Texans at Globe Life Field Monday.

The Razorbacks finished the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown against Big 12 opposition 2-1, taking down the Red Raiders and Oklahoma State, while suffering a loss to TCU.

Tarleton State just completed its first season-opening sweep in the program’s Division I era and first since 2017 with three victories over Le Moyne (N.Y.) College. The Texans went 24-32 last season, including an even 12-12 record in WAC play.

Arkansas freshman right-hander and Maumelle alumnus Peyton Lee will get his first collegiate start on the mound against senior righty Daniel Bass for Tarleton.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Monday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Listen​

Who: No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Tarleton State Texans

When: Monday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. CT

Where: Globe Life Field – Arlington, Texas

TV/Stream: None

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

Starting Pitchers​

*stats from 2025

Arkansas – RHP Peyton Lee

Tarleton State – RHP Daniel Bass

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -950

– Tarleton State: +575

Run Line

– Arkansas: -5.5 (-110)

– Tarleton State: +5.5 (-110)

Total Runs

O/U: 13.5 (-110/-110)

Double R Props

• Peyton Lee UNDER 1.5 base on balls and OVER 0.5 wild pitches (-165)

• Cam Kozeal OVER 0.5 extra base hits and OVER 0.5 runs batted in (-125)

• Carson Brumbaugh OVER 0.5 extra base hits (+145)

• Damian Ruiz OVER 0.5 extra base hits and OVER 0.5 runs batted in (+175)

