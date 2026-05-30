How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: 2-seed Arkansas vs. 1-seed Kansas(Lawrence Regional)

The Arkansas baseball team is looking to continue its winning ways in the NCAA Tournament and will go up against the host team in the Lawrence Regional, the Kansas Jayhawks, on Saturday evening at Hoglund Park.

Arkansas took down Missouri State 9-5 on Friday night. It fell down 3-0 early but responded with eight unanswered runs to go ahead for good. Gabe Gaeckle got the start and allowed those three runs before Steele Eaves, Parker Coil and Ethan McElvain followed him up to shut the door on a comeback attempt.

The Hogs will trot out lefty ace Hunter Dietz against the Jayhawks, head coach Dave Van Horn said. He has a 3.40 ERA with 117 strikeouts to 29 walks in 79.1 innings pitched this season.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Saturday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: 2-seed Arkansas Razorbacks vs. 1-seed Kansas Jayhawks

When: Saturday, May 30 at 5 p.m. CT

Where: Hoglund Park — Lawrence, Kansas

How to watch: ESPNU/WatchESPN

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas: LHP Hunter Dietz (7-3, 3.40 ERA)

Kansas: TBA

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: – 135

– Kansas: +110

Double R Props

• Maika Niu OVER 0.5 extra base hits and OVER 0.5 runs batted in (+155)

• Ryder Helfrick OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+175)

• TJ Pompey OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+275)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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