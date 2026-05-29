How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: 2-seed Arkansas vs. 3-seed Missouri State (Lawrence Regional)

The NCAA Tournament is here, and the 2-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (39-20) are in Lawrence, Kansas, where they will face the 3-seed Missouri State Bears (34-19) at Hoglund Park of the host seed Kansas Jayhawks on Friday evening.

Friday’s contest will be the third time the Hogs and Bears have faced off this season. Missouri State won an extra-inning slugfest on March 31, 15-14, but Arkansas got revenge on April 21 with a 12-4 win at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas will trot out Gabe Gaeckle as the starting pitcher. He’s coming off his best outing of the season in the SEC Tournament, where he threw six scoreless innings against Texas and allowed just three hits with nine strikeouts to just one walk.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Sunday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: 2-seed Arkansas Razorbacks vs. 3-seed Missouri State Bears

When: Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m. CT

Where: Hoglund Park — Lawrence, Kansas

How to watch: ESPNU/WatchESPN

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas: Gabe Gaeckle — 6-3, 3.99 ERA, 67.2 IP, 80 SO, 32 BB

Missouri State: Max Knight — 6-3, 4.69 ERA, 40.1 IP, 57 SO, 32 BB

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -210

– Missouri State: +160

Run Line

– Arkansas: -1.5 (-125)

– Missouri State: +1.5 (-105)

Total Runs

O/U: 13.5 (-110/-120)

Double R Props

• Gabe Gaeckle OVER 5.5 innings pitched and UNDEr 2.5 earned runs allowed (+175)

• Ryder Helfrick and Damian Ruiz 3+ combined walks (+275)

• Zack Stewart and Maika Niu 3+ combined RBI (+500)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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