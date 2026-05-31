How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: 2-seed Arkansas vs. 4-seed Northeastern (Lawrence Regional)

No. 2 seed Arkansas (40-21) must win three games in two days to keep its season alive, beginning with a matchup against No. 4 seed Northeastern (39-21) on Sunday in the loser’s bracket of the Lawrence Regional.

The Hogs failed to complete the comeback Saturday against host Kansas, falling 5-3 after surrendering go-ahead and insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Lefty Hunter Dietz struck out a career-high 14 batters across 6 1/3 innings, scattering 5 hits, 4 earned runs and 2 walks. Camden Kozeal registered multiple hits and Reese Robinett smashed a two-run homer.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Sunday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: 2-seed Arkansas Razorbacks vs. 4-seed Northeastern Huskies

When: Sunday, May 31 at 12 p.m. CT

Where: Hoglund Park — Lawrence, Kansas

How to watch: ESPN+

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas: TBA

Northeastern: TBA

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -275

– Northeastern: +210

Double R Props

• Camden Kozeal OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+155)

• Maika Niu, TJ Pompey and Nolan Souza all to record 1+ hits (+185)

• Zach Stewart and Reese Robinett 2+ combined RBI (+165)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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