How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: 3-seed Arkansas vs. 15-seed Ole Miss

The 3-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (23-8, 13-5 SEC) are moving on in the SEC Tournament after a thrilling 82-79 win over Oklahoma, and will now face perhaps the hottest team left in the 15-seed Ole Miss Rebels in the semifinal round on Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss has rattled off three straight wins and hasn’t trailed for a single second of them and downed the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday evening.

This will be the second time the Rebels and Hogs have matched up this season. Arkansas earned a win in Oxford early on in league play, but Ole Miss is hot at the right time. The Rebels are also the team that knocked out Arkansas in the SEC Tournament last year.

”I would say we’re just trying to go out there and get a win,” Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile said postgame. “We know that’s a really good team. They’re going to come out and play really hard. Well-coached. It’s not really no revenge or nothing like that.”

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Saturday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: 3-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-8, 12-5 SEC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (15-19, 4-14 SEC)

When: Saturday, March 14 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, Tennessee

Watch: SEC Network/WatchESPN

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +325

Arkansas: -400

Spread

Ole Miss: +8.5 (-105)

Arkansas: -8.5 (-115)

Total Points

O/U: 157.5 (+115/-105)

Double R Props

• Billy Richmond OVER 5.5 blocks + steals + 3PT FGs attempted combined (-110)

• Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 9.5 FT’s attempted and OVER 7.5 FT’s made (-160)

• Arkansas OVER 34.5 points in the paint and opponent UNDER 29.5 points in the paint (+175)

• Arkansas OVER 36.5 rebounds and opponent UNDER 31.5 rebounds (+115)

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