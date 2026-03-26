How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: Arkansas vs. Arizona in Sweet Sixteen

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Arkansas basketball team is looking to survive and advance in the NCAA Tournament, but has a mountain in its way in the 1-seed Arizona Wildcats at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Thursday night.

Arkansas cleared a path to its fifth Sweet Sixteen in the last six years with wins over 13-seed Hawaii and 12-seed High Point. Darius Acuff Jr. scored 60 points between those two games, the most of any freshman in the NCAA Tournament, while Meleek Thomas helped the Hogs start strong against High Point with 10 of the first 19 points.

Arizona clobbered Long Island in the first round before cruising to a somewhat easy win against Utah State in the Round of 32. The Wildcats have lost just twice this season and haven’t fallen since Feb. 14 against Texas Tech.

Head coach John Calipari said he knows it will be a dogfight on Thursday, and he hopes his team can stick to their brand of basketball.

“This is one of those games, folks, where we do some things a little better than them, they do some things a little better than us,” Calipari said. “Tommy (Lloyd) has done a great job with his team. They play to their strengths just like we do. They shoot about the same amount of free throws per game as we do. They do it different. They pound it big, we slash. But it’s the same. They make one free throw, 1.2 or 1.3 more than we make per game.

“So my thought is if (the referees) let it go when we’re both beating each other, I’m fine with that. If you want to call a lot of fouls, they’re going to be called both ways because we play the same way. So my guess is at the end there will be the same amount of fouls, near the same amount of free throws on both teams because they do it one way, they do it another, but the final result has been the same. That’s what makes this an interesting game.”

Arkansas and Arizona last met in the NCAA Tournament in 1994, when the Razorbacks downed the Wildcats in the Final Four to advance to — and win — the National Championship. The Razorbacks are 8-6 in Sweet Sixteen matchups, while Calipari has a 12-4 record in the third round.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Thursday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: 4-seed Arkansas Razorbacks vs. 1-seed Arizona Wildcats

When: Thursday, March 26 at 8:45 p.m. CT

Where: SAP Center — San Jose, California

Watch: CBS/NCAA Stream (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce)

Radio: Westwood One (Ryan Radtke and P.J. Carlesimo), Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

Arizona: -350

Arkansas: +300

Spread

Arizona: -7.5 (-115)

Arkansas: +7.5 (-105)

Total Points

O/U: 166 (-110/-110)

Double R Props

Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 26.5 points and OVER 1.5 rebounds (+175)

DJ Wagner OVER 13.5 points, assists and rebounds combined (+175)

Malique Ewin OVER 10.5 points and OVER 7.5 rebounds (+140)

Trevon Brazile OVER 1.5 assists and OVER 1.5 offensive rebounds (+135)

Meleek Thomas OVER 1.5 steals and OVER 3.5 FTs attempted (+250)

(More available in the BetSaracen app)

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