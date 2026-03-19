How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: Arkansas vs. Hawaii in NCAA Tournament

PORTLAND, Ore. — From here on out, it’s win or go home for the Arkansas basketball team, which will play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon.

The Razorbacks are undefeated in the month of March and most recently took home the SEC Tournament Championship in Nashville for the first time since 2000. The turnaround was quick, going from Nashville, Tennessee, to Portland over the span of 48 hours, but the team has moved on from the high of winning and is ready for the task at hand.

”We sill cherish the moment, but we’re kind of coming down off it now. “Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas said. “We know this is bigger.”

Much has been made of freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr., a unanimous First Team All-American and the SEC Player and Freshman of the Year. He’s the talk of the town, and rightly so, but the Rainbow Warriors are not afraid of him.

”Honestly, we’re not scared of anybody,” Hawaii’s Dre Bullock said from the podium Wednesday. “Anybody we play, we are still going to play our same Hawaii basketball. We’re going to compete to the very end before or end of the game.”

The Razorbacks and Rainbow Warriors have only met on two occasions and have not played since 1977-78. They played on back-to-back days and won both games.

Arkansas is 20-8 all-time in first-round NCAA Tournament games. John Calipari is 59-23 all-time in NCAA Tournament games and is 4-0 versus a 13-seed.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Thursday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: 4-seed Arkansas Razorbacks vs. 13-seed Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

When: Thursday, March 19 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: Moda Center — Portland, Oregon

Watch: TBS/NCAA Stream (Brad Nessler, Wally Szczerbiak and Jared Greenberg)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

Hawaii: +750

Arkansas: -1100

Spread

Hawaii: +15.5 (-115)

Arkansas: -15.5 (-105)

Total Points

O/U: 160.5 (-105/-115)

Double R Props

(More available in the BetSaracen app)

Arkansas best scoring run OVER 8.5 and Hawaii UNDER 7.5 (-135)

Billy Richmond III OVER 1.5 assists and OVER 1.5 offensive rebounds (+125)

Meleek Thomas OVER 5.5 3PT FG attempts and OVER 10.5 FG attempts (+185)

Trevon Brazile OVER 25.5 points and rebounds combined (+175)

DJ Wagner OVER 15.5 points, rebounds and assists combined (+350)

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