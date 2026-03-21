How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: Arkansas vs. High Point in NCAA Tournament

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 4-seed Arkansas Razorbacks are one game into the NCAA Tournament and are set to play the 12-seed High Point Panthers in the Round of 32 on Saturday evening.

Arkansas dismantled Hawaii 97-78 in the Round of 64 on Thursday, and scored nearly 100 despite shooting just 4-of-21 from three. The Hogs put up 62 points in the paint and had 11 dunks, eight of which came from lobs.

In the game prior to Arkansas’, High Point overcame a late eight-point deficit to Wisconsin and took the lead in the final seconds of the game to secure the upset win over the Badgers. Chase Johnston scored his first two-point basket of the season on a breakaway layup and had 14 total points on 5-of-7 shooting; Four of those makes were from beyond the arc.

Now, the Panthers are ready to push their Cinderella story into the Sweet 16.

”I would say we’ve been talking about this moment since June,” High Point forward Owen Aquino said Friday. “So I don’t think we’re surprised to be here. I think we belong here. We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing.”

The Razorbacks and Panthers have only met one time, back in 2013 at Bud Walton Arena. Bobby Portis led the Hogs to an 89-48 win. Arkansas is 13-10 all-time in second-round games, and John Calipari is 16-5.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Saturday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: 4-seed Arkansas Razorbacks vs. 12-seed High Point Panthers

When: Saturday, March 21 at 8:45 p.m. CT

Where: Moda Center — Portland, Oregon

Watch: TBS/NCAA Stream (Brad Nessler, Wally Szczerbiak and Jared Greenberg)

Radio: Westwood One (Ryan Radtke and Austin Croshere)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

High Point: +500

Arkansas: -700

Spread

High Point: +11.5 (-110)

Arkansas: -11.5 (-110)

Total Points

O/U: 169.5 (-110/-110)

Double R Props

• Billy Richmond OVER 1.5 3PT FG’s attempted and OVER 0.5 blocks (-240)

• Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 11.5 1st half points and OVER 1.5 1st half rebounds (-120)

• DJ Wagner OVER 2.5 3PT FG’s attempted and OVER 5.5 FT’s made (-130)

• Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 44.5 points combined and OVER 12.5 assists combined (-120)

(More available in the BetSaracen app)

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