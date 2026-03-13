How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: Arkansas vs. Oklahoma

The 3-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (23-8, 13-5 SEC) have waited two days to start Southeastern Conference play and will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night.

Arkansas finished league play with a 13-5 record and has won its last two games. Freshman guard and SEC Player of the Year Darius Acuff Jr. is expected to play after he missed the regular-season finale against Missouri to rest in preparation for a postseason run.

The Sooners have won both of their SEC Tournament games by double digits, and beat South Carolina 86-74 in the opening round before a blowout of Texas A&M. They’ve now won eight of their last 10 games after a 1-9 start to SEC play.

“Porter Moser, the job he’s doing, they were 1-6,” Calipari said. “We were 1-6, if you remember, a year ago. To keep his team together. To keep them fighting. I think they finished 8-2 the rest of the way in the last nine games, something like that. They were 8-2, and they played well. They won games.”

Calipari’s numbers aren’t spot-on, but he’s correct that the Sooners are playing their best ball of the season at the right time.

Before the SEC Tournament started, Arkansas had a general idea of three possible teams it would face. Head coach John Calipari said they weren’t focused on scouting the other teams and were more concerned with their own locker room.

”When you don’t know who you’re going to play, it’s not all about that because you just lock into yourself,” Calipari said Tuesday. “Is there anything that we need to do a little different or try? Is there anything that we need to add to us offensively, or even defensively?“

The Hogs and Sooners will be the last game of the day, so it will be a late night for Razorback fans.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Friday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: 3-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-8, 12-5 SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (19-14, 8-11 SEC)

When: Friday, March 13 at 8:30 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, Tennessee

Watch: SEC Network/WatchESPN

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

Moneyline Odds:

Moneyline

Oklahoma: +240

Arkansas: -275

Spread

Oklahoma: +6.5 (-110)

Arkansas: -6.5 (-110)

Total Points

O/U: 169.5 (+100/-120)

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 14.5 FT’s made and opponent UNDER 15.5 FT’s made (-110)

• Billy Richmond OVER 0.5 blocks and OVER 33:30 total minutes played (-185)

• Malique Ewin OVER 7.5 first half points and OVER 4.5 first half rebounds (-120)

• Arkansas OVER 6.5 steals and opponent UNDER 6.5 steals (+145)

