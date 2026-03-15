How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt in SEC Championship Game

NASHVILLE — For the first time since 2017 the Arkansas Razorbacks are playing in the SEC Championship game.

An overtime win against Ole Miss at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday paved the way for the 3-seed Hogs to have the chance to cut down the nets for the first time since 1994, but they’ll have to go up against the 4-seed Vanderbilt Commodores if they want that pleasure.

Vanderbilt thoroughly dismantled the top-seeded Florida Gators on Saturday, leading by as many as 20 en route to a 91-74 win. This is the second time Arkansas will play Vanderbilt, but it’s been a while. The Razorbacks and Commodores met at Bud Walton Arena on January 20, and Arkansas won 93-68.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Sunday’s championship game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: 3-seed Arkansas Razorbacks vs. 4-seed Vanderbilt Commodores

When: Sunday, March 15 at 12 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, Tennessee

Watch: ESPN/WatchESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Alyssa Lang)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

Vanderbilt: -145

Arkansas: +125

Spread

Vanderbilt: -2.5 (-110)

Arkansas: +2.5 (-110)

Total Points

O/U: 166.5 (-110/-110)

Double R Props

• Arkansas to score 80+ points (-165)

• Billy Richmond OVER 9.5 points scored and OVER 4.5 rebounds (+115)

• Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 11.5 1st half points and OVER 1.5 1st half rebounds (+155)

• Meleek Thomas OVER 8.5 1st half points and OVER 1.5 1st half rebounds (+135)

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