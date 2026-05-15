How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 12 Arkansas vs. Kentucky (Game 2)

No. 12 Arkansas (34-19, 15-13 SEC) looks to even the series against Kentucky (31-18, 13-15 SEC) in Game 2 on Friday.

The Hogs’ rally fell short in Friday’s 4-3 loss to the Wildcats after Zack Stewart cut Kentucky’s lead to one run with an eighth inning solo home shot. Southpaw Hunter Dietz scattered 5 hits across six innings and struck out 9 batters, but the Razorback offense that has been hot as of late was held to only four hits.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Friday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Kentucky Wildcats

When: Friday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: Kentucky Proud Park – Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Dick Gabriel and Doug Flynn)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Gabe Gaeckle (5-3, 4.47 ERA)

Kentucky – LHP Ben Cleaver (2-3, 3.57 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -130

– Kentucky: +100

Double R Props

• Gabe Gaeckle OVER 4.5 innings pitched and UNDER 3.5 earned runs allowed (-140)

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 home runs and Kentucky OVER 1.5 home runs (+185)

• Kuhio Aloy OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+200)

• Zack Stewart OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+275)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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