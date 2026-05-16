How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 12 Arkansas vs. Kentucky (Series Finale)

No. 12 Arkansas (35-19, 16-13 SEC) closes out regular season play hoping to snag a road series from Kentucky (31-19, 13-16 SEC) on Saturday.

Kentucky tied the game three times Friday, but the Hogs added what would be the winning run in the eighth inning and Ethan McElvain struck out the Wildcats in order to shut the door. McElvain was exceptional across three relief frames, allowing just one hit and one walk while punching out seven batters.

Arkansas’ nine hits more than doubled its total from the series opener and three Hogs – Damian Ruiz, Camden Kozeal and Nolan Souza – each finished with multiple hits. Kozeal and Zack Stewart both smashed a home run.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Saturday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Kentucky Wildcats

When: Saturday, May 16 at 1:00 p.m. CT

Where: Kentucky Proud Park – Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Dick Gabriel and Doug Flynn)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

————–

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – TBA

Kentucky – TBA

————–

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -125

– Kentucky: -105

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 0.5 errors and Kentucky OVER 0.5 errors (-180)

• Arkansas OVER 3.5 base on balls and Kentucky OVER 4.5 base on balls (+150)

• Kuhio Aloy OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+210)

• Zack Stewart OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+275)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

————–

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plusThe Trough premium message board.