How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 12 Arkansas vs. Kentucky

No. 12 Arkansas (34-18, 15-12 SEC) hits the road for a Thursday-Saturday series at Kentucky (30-18, 12-15 SEC) to close out the 2026 regular season slate.

Arkansas has won its last three SEC series, as well as taken six of the last seven series played against the Wildcats. The Razorbacks are 48-29 all-time against Kentucky, including 20-16 in contests played in Lexington.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Friday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Kentucky Wildcats

When: Thursday, May 14 at 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: Kentucky Proud Park – Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Dick Gabriel and Doug Flynn)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Hunter Dietz (7-2, 3.22 ERA)

Kentucky – RHP Nate Harris (4-2, 5.72 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -200

– Kentucky: +150

Run Line

– Arkansas: -1.5 (-130)

– Kentucky: +1.5 (+100)

Total Runs

O/U: 10.5 (-115/-115)

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 home runs and Kentucky OVER 1.5 home runs (+155)

• Kuhio Aloy OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+175)

• Hunter Dietz OVER 27.5 batters faced and OVER 5.5 hits allowed (+250)

• Arkansas OVER 6.5 runs and Kentucky OVER 5.5 runs (+350)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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