How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 12 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Tennessee (SEC Tournament)

No. 12 Arkansas (36-19) will begin SEC Tournament play in the second round against No. 23 Tennessee (38-19) on Wednesday.

This will be the first matchup against Tennessee, the tournament’s No. 10 seed, for the No. 7 seed Hogs in 2026. The Volunteers thumped South Carolina 11-6 in the first round of the tournament and Arkansas is coming off of a series win over Kentucky to close the season.

Arkansas is 46-29 against Tennessee all-time, 3-1 at the SEC Tournament in Hoover (Ala.). Under 24th-year skipper Dave Van Horn, the Hogs are 34-15 overall against the Vols.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Wednesday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Tennessee Volunteers

When: Wednesday, May 20 at approx. 4:30 p.m. CT

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover (Ala.)

How to watch: SEC Network (Dave Neal and Kyle Peterson)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – Arkansas – RHP Tate McGuire (1-0, 4.61 ERA)

Tennessee – Tennessee – LHP Evan Blanco (7-3, 4.56 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -130

– Tennessee: +100

Run Line

– Arkansas: -1.5 (+125)

Tennessee: +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs

O/U: 11.5 (-115/-115)

Double R Props

• Ryder Helfrick and Camden Kozeal 4+ combined hits (+350)

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 stolen bases and Tennessee OVER 0.5 stolen bases (+155)

• Arkansas OVER 7.5 hits and Tennessee OVER 8.5 hits (+275)

• Damian Ruiz and Kuhio Aloy 3+ combined RBI (+400)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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