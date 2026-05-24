How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 12 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Georgia (SEC Championship)

No. 12 Arkansas (39-19) goes for the program’s first SEC championship since 2021 against No. 4 Georgia at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover (Ala.) Sunday.

Ryder Helfrick’s go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning – plus a little extra luck from the “rally moth” – put the Hogs ahead for good in the semifinals against Auburn and southpaw reliever Ethan McElvain sat the Tigers down in order in the ninth to shut the door.

No. 7 seed Arkansas now sets its focus on No. 1 seed Georgia, a squad that not only took a series from the Hogs in Fayetteville but also embarrassed them 26-14 in the finale.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Sunday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs

When: Sunday, May 24 at 1 p.m. CT

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover (Ala.)

How to watch: ABC

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – TBA

Georgia – TBA

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: +145

– Georgia : -190

Double R Props

• Nolan Souza OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+115)

• Arkansas OVER 11.5 stirkeouts and Georgia OVER 8.5 striekouts (+135)

• Ryder Helfrick and Damian Ruiz 3+ combined walks (+250)

• Camden Kozeal and TJ Pompey 2+ combined home runs (+650)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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