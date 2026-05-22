How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 12 Arkansas vs. No. 5 Texas (SEC Tournament)

No. 12 Arkansas (37-19) picks up SEC Tournament play in the quarterfinal round against No. 5 Texas (40-12) on Friday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover (Ala.).

The Hogs blasted four home runs in the 8-4 win over Tennessee, including two from Zack Stewart, and TJ Pompey left the yard on one of his three knocks on the evening.

This will be the first matchup of the season between the two programs, but Arkansas has won the past five contests dating back to 2021 and swept the Longhorns last year in Fayetteville.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Friday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 5 Texas Longhorns

When: Friday, May 22 at approx. 3 p.m. CT

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover (Ala.)

How to watch: SEC Network (Dave Neal and Kyle Peterson)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

————–

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Hunter Dietz (7-3, 3.32 ERA)

Texas – RHP Cody Howard (0-0, 7.45 ERA)

————–

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: +140

– Texas: -180

Run Line

– Arkansas: +1.5 (-155)

– Texas: -1.5 (+120)

Total Runs

O/U: 10.5 (-125/-105)

Double R Props

• Camden Kozeal OVER 0.5 extra base hits and OVER 0.5 runs batted in (+115)

• Ryder Helfrick and Zack Stewart 2+ combined extra base hits (+325)

• Damian Ruiz and Maika Niu 3+ combined RBI (+350)

• Camden Kozeal and TJ Pompey 2+ combined Hr (+650)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

————–

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plusThe Trough premium message board.