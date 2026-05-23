How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 12 Arkansas vs. No. 6 Auburn (SEC Tournament)

No. 12 Arkansas (38-19) will take on No. 6 Auburn (38-18) at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover (Ala.) on Saturday with a spot in the SEC Tournament Championship on the line.

The Razorbacks handled Texas 8-1 in the semifinal round Friday and Auburn followed that up with a 7-0 shutout of Texas A&M. Arkansas will be seeking redemption on the the Tigers as Auburn took the regular season series from the Hogs during the first weekend of April.

Arkansas is the lowest seed remaining in the tournament at No. 7, while Auburn is the No. 6 seed.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Saturday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 6 Auburn Tigers

When: Saturday, May 23 at 4 p.m. CT

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover (Ala.)

How to watch: SEC Network

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

————–

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – TBA

Texas – RHP Alex Petrovic (9-2, 3.38 ERA)

————–

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: +105

– Texas: -135

Run Line

– Arkansas: +1.5 (-160)

– Texas: -1.5 (+125)

Total Runs

O/U: 10.5 (-115/-115)

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 0.5 errors and Auburn OVER 0.5 errors (-195)

• Arkansas OVER 10.5 strikeouts and Auburn OVER 8.5 strikeouts (+220)

• Arkansas OVER 33.5 team at-bats and Auburn OVER 34.5 team at-bats (+300)

• Zack Stewart and Maika Niu 3+ combined RBI (+375)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

————–

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plusThe Trough premium message board.