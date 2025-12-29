How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 18 Arkansas vs. James Madison

The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-3) have their final non-conference game of the season, hosting James Madison Dukes (7-2, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Bud Walton Arena on Monday night.

The Hogs were losers the last time out against No. 8 Houston, but have been idle for the last eight days through Christmas. With Southeastern Conference play starting Saturday, they’ll need to focus on this game and not the gauntlet ahead of them.

James Madison rolls into this game with a 7-6 record and is winless in Sun Belt play, with losses to Old Dominion and Georgia Southern the last two times out for the Dukes. They’re led by Preston Spradlin, who is a Kentucky native and got his start coaching as a graduate assistant for John Calipari at Kentucky from 2009 to 2011 and was the director of operations for Kentucky from 2011 to 2014.

The Dukes are ranked No. 210 in the KenPom rankings, while Arkansas sits at 28th with the No. 18 offensive efficiency and the No. 51 defensive efficiency. Arkansas’ tempo sits at 36th in the country, while James Madison is ranked 300th.

Arkansas and James Madison have never faced off, but Spradlin and Calipari have coached against each other twice while Spradlin was the head coach at Morehead State, once in an exhibition in 2017 and in a regular-season game in 2020.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Monday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-3, 0-0 SEC) vs. James Madison Dukes (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt)

When: Monday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Bud Walton Arena — Fayetteville, Arkansas

Watch: SEC Network+/WatchESPN (Brett Dolan and Manuale Watkins)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

James Madison: +2500

Arkansas: -9000

Spread

James Madison: +24.5 (-105)

Arkansas: -24.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 161.5 (-115/-105)

Double R Props