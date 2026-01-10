How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 15 Arkansas at Auburn Tigers

The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 2-0 SEC) are on the road again and will face off against the Auburn Tigers (9-6, 0-2 SEC) at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama, on Saturday.

The Hogs are looking to go 3-0 to start Southeastern Conference play for just the third time in program history and the first time since 1998. They took home a 94-87 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday.

Auburn is coming off a gut-wrenching loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday night. KeShawn Murphy hit what was originally called a game-winning, buzzer-beater three, but it was reversed after the referees reviewed the play at the monitor.

Saturday’s game is the 62nd meeting between the Razorbacks and the Tigers. Arkansas owns a 38-23 advantage in the series, but the Tigers are 16-13 in games played at Auburn.

The Tigers will have to deal with Arkansas freshman Darius Acuff Jr., who scored 26 points against Ole Miss on Tuesday. In the past nine games, Acuff is averaging 21.9 point and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 42.9% from three-points range.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Wednesday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 2-0 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (9-6, 0-2 SEC)

When: Saturday, January 10 at 5 p.m. CT

Where: Neville Arena — Auburn, Alabama

Watch: ESPN/WatchESPN (Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

Auburn: -120

Arkansas:+100

Spread

Auburn: -1.5 (-105)

Arkansas: +1.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 172.5 (-105/-115)

Double R Props

Karter Knox OVER 10.5 points and OVER 4.5 rebounds (+160)

Nick Pringle OVER 4.5 points and OVER 4.5 rebounds (+185)

Arkansas UNDER 10.5 turnovers and Auburn OVER 11.5 turnovers (+175)

Malique Ewin OVER 9.5 points and OVER 5.5 rebounds (+200)

Trevon Brazile OVER 14.5 points and OVER 7.5 rebounds (+230)

