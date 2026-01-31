How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 15 Arkansas vs. Kentucky Wildcats

The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-5, 6-2 SEC) are back home after a quick road trip in the midweek and will host the Kentucky Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

Arkansas battled the Oklahoma Sooners and used a 6-0 run at the end to seal an 83-79 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday night. The Hogs trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, but 21 points from Darius Acuff Jr. and 14 second-half points by Meleek Thomas proved too much for the Sooners to handle.

That same night, the Wildcats got run out of the gym by Vanderbilt 80-55. It was their first loss in SEC play since Jan. 7 against Missouri. Despite that loss, Arkansas knows it can’t take the Wildcats lightly.

”They’re great in transition, very elite,” Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne said of Kentucky. “They get the ball out quick on misses and makes. They push the ball up the floor and they attack you. The other thing they’re elite at is they’re a great offensive rebounding team. They’ve been pounding people on the boards and the five games in a row shows there’s a grit to this team, there’s a willingness to fight when things are bad to come out with victories.”

This rivalry matchup has a little extra heat behind it because of who Arkansas’ head coach is. John Calipari spent 15 years at the helm of the Kentucky program before left for Arkansas. Payne was also on his staff, and former Kentucky point guard Tyler Ulis is on Arkansas’ staff as well.

”Obviously we all had great memories at Kentucky and appreciated our time there,” Payne said. “And understood, at times, you look back a the success you had there and go, ‘wow,’ for all of us. But right now, we’re in a new place at a new time, and we have to bring that same kind of success to Arkansas and that’s our goal.”

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Saturday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-5, 6-2 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 SEC)

When: Saturday, January 31 at 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: Bud Walton Arena — Fayetteville, Arkansas

Watch: ESPN/WatchESPN (Dave Pasch and Fran Fraschilla)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen.

Moneyline

Kentucky: +275

Arkansas: -325

Spread

Kentucky: +7.5 (-115)

Arkansas: -7.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 162.5 (-105/-115)

Double R Props

Malique Ewin OVER 10.5 points and OVER 5.5 rebounds (+140)

Meleek Thomas OVER 2.5 assists and OVER 30:30 minutes played (+155)

Billy Richmond III OVER 5.5 blocks, steals and 3PT FGs combined (+210)

Trevon Brazile OVER 14.5 points and rebounds combined (-300)

Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 22.5 points and OVER 3.5 rebounds (+325)

