How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 16 Arkansas vs. Arkansas – Pine Bluff

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (24-13) take their four-game win streak into North Little Rock on Tuesday to face off in an in-state midweek showdown against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (17-21) at Dickey-Stephens Park.

UAPB is fresh off a league series win over Prairie View A&M, while Arkansas shut out Little Rock last week then got a much-needed three-game sweep over Alabama on the road for the first time in program history.

Heading into Tuesday’s matchup, the Razorbacks are 7-2 in midweek games, including a 3-1 mark in in-state midweek contests. Arkansas is a perfect 7-0 all-time against UAPB.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Tuesday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Arkansas – Pine Bluff Golden Lions

When: Tuesday, April 14 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park – North Little Rock, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Colin Fisher (3-4, 4.50 ERA)

UAPB – RHP Reagan James (3-2, 5.45 ERA, 1.45 WHIP in 38 innings)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -5000

– UAPB: +1300

Run Line

– Arkansas: -7.5 (-145)

– UAPB: +7.5 (+115)

Total Runs

O/U: 13.5 (-115/-115)

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