How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 16 Arkansas vs. No. 5 Georgia (Game 2)

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (26-13, 9-7 SEC) are on a season-high six-game win streak and look to take the series against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (30-9, 11-5 SEC) on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas rode a 3-run sixth inning to a 6-3 triumph over the Bulldogs, headlined by Damian Ruiz’s multi-hit night and Carter Rutenbar’s seventh inning home run. Hunter Dietz scattered five hits on the mound across 5 1/3 innings, allowing 2 earned runs and striking out 6 batters while surrendering only 1 walk.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Friday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

When: Friday, April 17 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Josh Haley and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Dylan Vigue (3-1, 2.63 ERA)

Georgia – LHP Cole Gibler (3-0, 2.78 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -145

– Georgia: +115

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