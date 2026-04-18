How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 16 Arkansas vs. No. 5 Georgia (Game 3)

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (26-14, 9-8 SEC) look to rebound and take the series from No. 5 Georgia (31-9, 12-5 SEC) on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium after the Bulldogs tied the series with a 5-3 triumph on Friday.

Hogs left fielder Damian Ruiz hit a two-run bomb in the sixth inning, but that and five total hits were all the Arkansas lineup could muster.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Saturday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

When: Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Josh Haley and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – TBA

Georgia – TBA

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: +100

– Georgia: -130

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 doubles and Georgia OVER 1.5 doubles (-140)

• Carter Rutenbar OVER 0.5 walks and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (+130)

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 stolen bases and Georgia OVER 1.5 stolen bases (+200)

• Damian Ruiz OVER 0.5 extra base hits and OVER 0.5 stolen bases (+275)

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