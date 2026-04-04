How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 17 Arkansas vs. 18 Auburn (Game 3)

The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-12, 5-6 SEC) look to take the series over the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (21-9, 5-6 SEC) at Plainsman Park on Sunday following a come from behind win in Game 2.

Arkansas rode a stellar outing from Hunter Dietz, plus two home runs from catcher Ryder Helfrick, and reliever Ethan McElvain shut the door on the Tigers to snap a five-game skid.

If the Razorbacks win, it will be their seventh consecutive time to take a weekend series from the Tigers and fourth at Plainsman Park (2019, 2022 and 2024).

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Saturday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 18 Auburn Tigers

When: Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m. CT

Where: Plainsman Park – Auburn, Alabama

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Wiley Ballard and Mark Fuller)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)

————–

Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Colin Fisher (2-3, 3.34 ERA)

Auburn – RHP Alex Petrovic (4-1, 2.80 ERA)

————–

BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: +125

– Auburn: -160

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 0.5 errors and Auburn OVER 0.5 errors (-260)

• Colin Fisher OVER 20.5 batters faced and OVER 4.5 hits allowed (-110)

• Arkansas OVER 0.5 stolen bases and Auburn OVER 1.5 stolen bases (+165)

• Arkansas OVER 6.5 left on base and Auburn OVER 7.5 left on base (+230)

(More available in the BetSaracen app)

————–

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

All new members get 50% OFF annual subscriptions through our current deal, averaging out to only $4.99/month for the top coverage on the Razorbacks.