How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 17 Arkansas vs. Missouri State

The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10) look to get back on track when they take the short trip north to take on the Missouri State Bears (17-9) after getting swept in an SEC home series for the first time in a decade by Florida last weekend.

These two squads are very familiar with one another having played 90 times since 1957 with the Hogs owning a commanding 59-31 advantage, but the Bears did win the last meeting at Hammons Field in 2023. Arkansas is 6-1 in midweek games so far in 2026.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Tuesday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri State Bears

When: Tuesday, March 31 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Hammons Field – Springfield, Missouri

How to watch: ESPN+ (Mike McClure and Tom Mast)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Steele Eaves (3-1, 2.29 ERA)

Missouri State – LHP Max Knight (4-0, 2.79 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -160

– Missouri State: +125

Double R Props

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 home runs and Missouri State OVER 1.5 home runs (+155)

• Arkansas OVER 2.5 doubles and Missouri State OVER 1.5 doubles (+150)

• Cam Kozeal OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+120)

• Ryder Helfrick OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+135)

(More available in the BetSaracen app)

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