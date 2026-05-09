How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 17 Arkansas vs. No. 24 Oklahoma (Game 2)

No. 17 Arkansas (33-17, 14-11 SEC) looks to take the series over No. 24 Oklahoma (30-17, 12-13 SEC) at Baum-Walker Stadium Saturday after run ruling the Sooners in Friday’s series opener.

Oklahoma plated a run in the top of the second inning, but the Razorbacks responded with a five spot at the bottom of the frame and never looked back en route to a 12-2 rout in seven innings. Alexander Peck hit his first home run as a Hog, while Damian Ruiz and Maika Niu also went yard, as did Camden Kozeal with a sixth inning grand slam. Southpaw Hunter Dietz went the distance, scattering 7 hits and 3 walks while striking out 7 batters.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Saturday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners

When: Saturday, May 9 at 2 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – RHP Gabe Gaeckle (3-3, 2.32 ERA)

Oklahoma – LHP Cameron Johnson (6-1, 2.96 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -145

– Oklahoma: +115

Specials

• First pitch will be a: Strike (-170), Ball (+130)

• Team with most runs in an inning: Arkansas (-160), Oklahoma (+150), Tie (+250)

• Will there be an extra inning? Yes (+800)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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