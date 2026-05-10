How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 17 Arkansas vs. No. 24 Oklahoma (Series Finale)

No. 17 Arkansas (33-17, 14-11 SEC) goes for the sweep of No. 24 Oklahoma (30-17, 12-13 SEC) on Sunday in front of the home crowd at Baum-Walker Stadium for one final time in the regular season.

The Hogs were down 7-5 late to the Sooners Saturday, but familiar eighth inning magic led to a seven-run frame and Arkansas held on for a 12-8 triumph to take their third consecutive SEC series. Maiki Niu registered two hits with a home run and three runs batted in. TJ Pompey also smashed a long ball.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Sunday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners

When: Sunday, May 10 at 1 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Cole Gibler (4-2, 3.88 ERA)

Oklahoma – LHP Cord Rager (3-3, 5.10 ERA)

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -180

– Oklahoma: +140

Specials

• Arkansas OVER 0.5 errors and Oklahoma OVER 0.5 errors (-165)

• Arkansas OVER 1.5 doubles and Oklahoma OVER 1.5 doubles (+115)

• Arkansas OVER 9.5 hits and Oklahoma OVER 7.5 hits (+250)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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