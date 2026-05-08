How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 17 Arkansas vs. No. 24 Ole Miss

No. 17 Arkansas (32-17, 13-11 SEC) will host No. 24 Oklahoma (30-16, 12-12 SEC) over the weekend for one final regular season home series inside Baum-Walker Stadium.

This will be the first time the two squads square off as conference foes, but the Razorbacks have a slight 14-13 edge in the all-time series, including a 6-3 advantage at home, dating back to 1970.

The Razorbacks are currently in a three-way tie for fourth place in the SEC standings, while Oklahoma is right behind them tied for fifth with Ole Miss. Arkansas edged Ole Miss at Baum-Walker last week thanks to freshman Christian Turner’s heroic walk-off in the finale.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch and listen to Friday’s game, plus all of the odds from BetSaracen.

How to Watch

Who: No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners

When: Friday, May 8 at 4 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

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Starting Pitchers​

Arkansas – LHP Hunter Dietz (6-2, 3.43 ERA)

Oklahoma – TBA

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BetSaracen Odds​

Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Moneyline/Spread​

– Arkansas: -175

– Oklahoma: +135

Run Line

– Arkansas: -1.5 (+100)

– Oklahoma: +1.5 (-130)

Total Runs

O/U: 10.5 (-135/+100)

Double R Props

• Zack Stewart and Maika Niu 2+ combined RBI (+185)

• Ryder Helfrick and Camden Kozeal 4+ combined hits (+350)

•Ryder Helfrick and Kuhio Aloy 2+ combined extra base hits (+425)

(More available on the BetSaracen app)

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