How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 17 Arkansas at No. 21 Georgia

The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (13-4, 3-1 SEC) are back on the road and will face the No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC) in Athens at Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

The Razorbacks are fresh off a blowout win over South Carolina on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas jumped ahead early in the first half and never looked back en route to a 108-74 win.

Georgia, on the other hand, suffered a last-second defeat at the hands of Ole Miss, which scored at the buzzer on Wednesday to win 97-95.

Both Arkansas and Georgia boast up-tempo and high-scoring offenses. The Razorbacks are third in the country in fastbreak points at 20.5 per game while the Bulldogs are first in both fastbreak points (25.4) and total offense (96.5 points per game). Georgia also leads country in free throws made per game (21.8), but Arkansas boasts the fewest fouls in the SEC at 15.9.

Arkansas leads Georgia in the series between the two all-time, 28-17, but it is 7-11 in games played at Stegeman Coliseum. The Hogs have won 11 of the last 14 contests against the Bulldogs.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Saturday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (13-4, 3-1 SEC) vs. No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC)

When: Saturday, Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Stegeman Coliseum — Athens, Georgia

Watch: ESPN2/WatchESPN (Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

Georgia: -120

Arkansas: +100

Spread

Georgia: -1.5 (-105)

Arkansas: +1.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 179.5 (-110/-110)

Double R Props

Arkansas OVER 22.5 free throws attempted and Georgia OVER 21.5 free throws attempted (+175)

Arkansas biggest lead OVER 7.5 and Georgia biggest lead OVER 6.5 (+145)

Lead changes OVER 5.5 (+135)

Malique Ewin OVER 9.5 points and OVER 5.5 rebounds (+120)

Trevon Brazile OVER 21.5 points and rebounds combined (+110)

More HawgBeat Arkansas Basketball Content