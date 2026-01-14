How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 17 Arkansas vs. South Carolina

The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4, 2-1 SEC) are back home and will face the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 1-2 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night.

Arkansas went 1-1 last week, both games of which were played on the road. The Hogs took home a win over Ole Miss in Oxford before they got pummeled on the road by the Auburn Tigers. They trailed by as many as 29 points in the game before a 22-point loss.

Despite that loss, Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr. made history off those performances and notched his fifth-straight SEC Freshman of the Week award. He became the first player in SEC history to win the award five times.

Acuff said Tuesday that he’s not focused on the individual awards, he wants to bring more wins to his Razorback squad.

”Just going, seeing the list of names that won it four times,” Acuff said. “That was amazing to see, knowing they were coached by Coach Cal. But yeah, it’s definitely a blessing to have that. But I just want to keep going. You know, keep the season going. Hopefully get more wins.”

The Hogs and Gamecocks faced off twice last season, both in the regular season and in the SEC Tournament. South Carolina delivered a 72-53 haymaker in the regular season, but the Hogs prevailed in the SEC Tournament.

Five players on this year’s team were a part of those games: Arkansas’ four returners, plus now-Razorbacks center Nick Pringle.

The Gamecocks have had a rough start to the season, but Arkansas will need to be prepared to avoid a letdown loss before a big matchup this weekend.

”They’re a great team,” Acuff said. “They’re tough, they’ve got a couple good guards. They can get hot, not just (Meechie Johnson), but they got a couple more guards. They can shoot and they can score a little bit. We just know we’ve got to be prepared. We’ve got to defend, stay in front of the ball, just close out with high hands.”

How to Watch:

Who: No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4, 2-1 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 1-2 SEC)

When: Wednesday, January 14 at 8 p.m. CT

Where: Bud Walton Arena — Fayetteville, Arkansas

Watch: SEC Network/WatchESPN (Mike Norgan and Jon Sundvold)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

Moneyline

South Carolina: +500

Arkansas: -700

Spread

South Carolina: +10.5 (-105)

Arkansas: -10.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 156.5 (-110/-110)

Double R Props

Either Darius Acuff Jr. or Meleek Thomas to score 25+ points ( +135 )

) Malique Ewin to record a double-double ( +275 )

) Trevon Brazile to record 2+ blocks and 2+ steals ( +550 )

) Billy Richmond to record 1+ assists, 1+ blocks, and 1+ steals ( +650 )

) Nick Pringle to record 10+ rebounds (+700)

