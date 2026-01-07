How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 18 Arkansas at Ole Miss Rebels

The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 1-0 SEC) are hitting the road for the first time Nov. 8 and playing a true road game against the Ole Miss Rebels (8-6, 0-1 SEC) on Oxford, Mississippi, on Wednesday night.

The Hogs were winners the last time out and grabbed their first conference-opening win in five years against Tennessee on Saturday at Bud Walton. Darius Acuff Jr. scored 29 points, 19 of which came in the second half, to propel the team to victory.

The Rebs are coming off a loss to Oklahoma last Saturday, but will be a tough out. They return Malik Dia from last year’s squad, who through two games against the Razorbacks scored 40 points and had 16 rebounds.

”He’s a handful,” Arkansas associate head coach Chuck Martin said. “He’s a really good player because of his versatility. His ability to shoot the ball from the 3-point line, I think the last five games he’s shooting 35% from 3, attempting 3.5 threes a night. But that doesn’t mean that number can easily jump up to 39% or almost 40% if you don’t close out on him.

“The challenge with him is he’s got great size and he’s skilled enough to shot fake you in and back you down into the paint. At 6-foot-10, he’s a handful for a lot of teams in this league. And you’re absolutely right, he had his way with us last year. Hopefully we’ll have more success with him this year.”

Wednesday’s game is the 89th meeting between the Razorbacks and Rebels. Arkansas owns a 52-36 overall lead in the series, but has lost the last three straight and Ole Miss is 21-10 against Arkansas in Oxford.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Wednesday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 1-0 SEC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (8-6, 0-1 SEC)

When: Wednesday, January 7 at 8 p.m. CT

Where: SJB Pavilion — Oxford, Mississippi

Watch: SEC Network/WatchESPN (Kevin Fitzgerald and Rodney Terry)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +180

Arkansas: -210

Spread

Ole Miss: +4.5 (-110)

Arkansas: -4.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 152.5 (-115/-105)

Double R Props

• Either Darius Acuff Jr. or Meleek Thomas to record 4+ threes made (+150)

• Trevon Brazile to record a double-double (+250)

• Billy Richmond to record 1 + assists, 1 + blocks, and 1 + steals (+650)

• Nick Pringle to record 10+ rebounds (+800)

