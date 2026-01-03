How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 18 Arkansas vs. No. 19 Tennessee

The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3) will start Southeastern Conference play at home against the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3) on Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.

The Hogs are coming off a resounding 103-74 win over James Madison on Monday night, but face a much tougher test on Saturday. The Volunteers are the 14th-ranked team according to KenPom and boast the 11th-best defensive efficiency rating.

”Coach Barnes does an unbelievable job with his systemic style, the way that they play,” Arkansas associate head coach Chin Coleman said Friday. “Obviously they’re one of the top teams in the country with offensive rebounding and rebounding. That was the same thing that we had to play against last year. Last year they got 19 offensive rebounds on us. One kid alone, thank God he’s not there anymore, he had nine offensive rebounds against us.

“So this will be a game that’ll be decided in the trenches. We have to gang-rebound, we have to have multiple guys with four or five rebounds or more, spread out across our unit.”

There will be a familiar name on the Volunteers roster on Saturday, as Arkansas recruited former five-star Nate Ament heavily coming out of high school. He chose to go to Tennessee and is averaging 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season.

”He’s a good player, though,” Coleman said. “He’s going to make some shots. He’s going to make some baskets. Our job is to try to make every shot that he takes — he’s got to earn them. They all gotta be tough 2s, we’re not going to give him any horse shot threes. We’re going to run him off the fence, make him play in the yard, and make all of that stuff tough.”

Tennessee will be the fifth team on Arkansas’ schedule that reached the Elite 8 last season. While the Razorbacks have played a tough non-conference slate, their remaining schedule is rated the ninth-toughest in the nation by ESPN.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Monday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC)

When: Saturday, January 3 at 2 p.m. CT

Where: Bud Walton Arena — Fayetteville, Arkansas

Watch: ESPN2/WatchESPN (Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

Moneyline

Tennessee: +130

Arkansas: -150

Spread

Tennessee: +2.5 (-110)

Arkansas: -2.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 157.5 (-110/-110)

Double R Props