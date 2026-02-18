How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 20 Arkansas at No. 25 Alabama

The No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-6, 9-3 SEC) are in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where they will face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (18-7, 8-4 SEC) on Wednesday night at Coleman Coliseum.

Arkansas is riding a three-game win streak and most recently took down Alabama’s rival, Auburn, at Bud Walton Arena last weekend. Darius Acuff Jr. tied a career-high with 31 points and connected from deep seven times. Billy Richmond III poured in 25 points on his own and the Hogs cruised to a somewhat easy win.

The Crimson Tide are one of the top three-point shooting teams in the country and are first in three-point attempts and second in three-point makes. Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne said running them off the three-point line will be crucial for the Hogs to have success.

”The way they shoot threes, the way they can get out in transition, the pace of their offense is hard to simulate,” Payne said Tuesday. “The way they pass the ball to each other, two dynamic guards, with other players around them that can really shoot the ball and score the ball. Our thing is to just be solid. They make contested 3s. They make tough shots. They’re going to do that, but we want to see if they can do it for 40 minutes. That’s our game plan.”

This will be the 71st meeting between the Hogs and Tide, and all but 10 have come with the Hogs in the SEC. Arkansas has a 36-33 advantage, but since the Hogs joined the SEC, Alabama is 31-29. In games played at home, the Tide are 24-8.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Wednesday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-6, 9-3 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (18-7, 8-4 SEC)

When: Wednesday, February 18 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum — Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Watch: ESPN/WatchESPN (Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

Moneyline

Alabama: -180

Arkansas: +160

Spread

Alabama: -4.5 (-105)

Arkansas: +4.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 182.5 (-110/-110)

Double R Props (more available in BetSaracen App)

Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 24.5 points and OVER 1.5 rebounds (+165)

Malique Ewin OVER 8.5 points and OVER 3.5 rebounds (+100)

Trevon Brazile OVER 6.5 defensive rebounds and OVER 11.5 FG attempts (+145)

Meleek Thomas OVER 14.5 points and OVER 4.5 rebounds (+200)

Bill Richmond III OVER 5.5 blocks, steals and 3PT FG attempts combined (+700)

