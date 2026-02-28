How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 20 Arkansas at No. 7 Florida

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-7, 10-4 SEC) are on the road and will face the No. 7 Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, otherwise known as the “O-Dome” in Gainesville on Saturday evening.

The O-Dome will be the site of College Gameday to preview the matchup, which pits John Calipari’s Razorbacks against the defending National Champion Gators.

Arkansas has one of the premier guards in the country in Darius Acuff Jr., the National Player of the Week, and on the other side is a familiar name to Razorback fans. Boogie Fland transferred to Florida after he withdrew from the NBA Draft last offseason.

The Gators also boast one of, if not the, best front court in the country. Florida is the top rebounding team in the nation and is also first in offensive boards. Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu combine for 42.5 of the Gators’ 86.3 points per game and 25.3 of their 45.2 rebounds.

Arkansas’ guards are the strength of its team, as Acuff is the only player in the NCAA to average 20 points and six assists per game.

This is the sixth time Arkansas has played in Gainesville since 2017 and the 40th time the two have faced off. All of those matchups have come since Arkansas joined the SEC and Florida has a 28-15 advantage with a 15-3 mark in Gainesville.

As far as conference standings go, a win for Arkansas would push it closer to the top spot in the SEC. The Gators are on top and have a two-game advantage over the Hogs, who are tied with Alabama for second in the SEC at 11-4.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Saturday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-7, 10-4 SEC) at No. 7 Florida Gators (22-6, 13-2 SEC)

When: Saturday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center — Gainesville, Florida

Watch: ESPN/WatchESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Braden)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

Florida: -475

Arkansas: +350

Spread

Florida: -10.5 (-105)

Arkansas: +10.5 (-115)

Total Points

O/U: 169.5 (-105/-115)

Double R Props (more available in BetSaracen App)

Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 5.5 assists and OVER 36:30 minutes played (+135)

Trevon Brazile OVER 1.5 blocks and OVER 31:30 minutes played (+135)

Trevon Brazile OVER 22.5 points and rebounds combined (+230)

Malique Ewin OVER 55.5% FG and OVER 74.5% FT

Billy Richmond III OVER 8.5 blocks, steals and 3PT FG’s combined (+250)

