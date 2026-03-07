How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 20 Arkansas vs. Missouri

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-8, 12-5 SEC) have reached the end of the regular season and will take on the Missouri Tigers (20-10, 10-7 SEC) at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday.

This will be the second time this season the Hogs and Tigers have faced off. The first came in Bud Walton Arena, when Arkansas dispatched Missouri 94-86 just two weeks ago.

Arkansas has dealt with injuries throughout SEC play, but it will be without its best player in Columbia, as point guard Darius Acuff Jr. will not take the floor in the final game of the regular season. A source told HawgBeat he could play, but is resting to prepare for the postseason.

Missouri is coming off an 80-64 road loss to Oklahoma in the midweek, while the Razorbacks took down old Southwest Conference foe Texas in the final game at Bud Walton Arena this season. Trevon Brazile scored a career-high 28 points while Acuff also dropped 28 and had 13 assists, becoming the first player in team history to score over 25 points and dish out over 10 assists.

It’s somewhat fitting that Brazile’s final regular-season game comes against Missouri, as that’s where he started his college career in 2021. He transferred to Arkansas after his freshman year and has spent the last four years in Fayetteville, but while the final regular season in his college career comes to an end, he knows it’s not over yet.

”I met a lot of good people,” Brazile said after the Texas game, which was the final at Bud Walton Arena in his career. “We’ve got a lot of stuff we still want to accomplish, so I don’t want to say too much with this much of the season left.”

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Saturday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-8, 12-5 SEC) vs. Missouri Tigers (20-10, 10-7 SEC)

When: Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena — Columbia, Missouri

Watch: ESPN/WatchESPN (Roy Philpott and Jon Crispin)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

Missouri: -130

Arkansas: +110

Spread

Missouri: -1.5 (-110)

Arkansas: +1.5 (-110)

Total Points

O/U: 159.5 (-110/-110)

Double R Props (more available in BetSaracen App)

Trevon Brazile OVER 21.5 points and rebounds combined (+105)

Billy Richmond III OVER 13.5 points and OVER 5.5 rebounds (+220)

Meleek Thomas OVER 17.5 points and OVER 5.5 rebounds (+650)

Malique Ewin OVER 13.5 points and OVER 7.5 rebounds (+240)

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

More HawgBeat Arkansas Basketball Content