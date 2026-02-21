How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 20 Arkansas vs. Missouri

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-7, 9-4 SEC) are coming off a road loss to Alabama on Wednesday and will play host to the Missouri Tigers (18-8, 8-5 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

Arkansas will definitely be without the services of Karter Knox after he underwent a procedure on his knee this week, and it will probably be without Isaiah Sealy, who is dealing with a hip flexor and was listed as “doubtful” on this week’s SEC Availability Report. Neither played in Wednesday’s game against the Crimson Tide.

The Tigers pulled off a win over Vanderbilt in the midweek, but almost choked it away after a halfcourt heave from Tyler Tanner rattled out at the buzzer and Missouri claimed an 81-80 win.

They’re right on the Razorbacks’ heels in the SEC and are just one game back at 8-5 in league play, and depending on the outcomes of Alabama and Tennessee’s games could find themselves in a tie for second in the SEC should they pull off the upset.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Saturday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-7, 9-4 SEC) vs. Missouri Tigers (18-8, 8-5 SEC)

When: Saturday, February 21 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Bud Walton Arena — Fayetteville, Arkansas

Watch: ESPN/WatchESPN (Matt Schumacker and Richard Hendrix)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

Moneyline

Missouri: +425

Arkansas: -550

Spread

Missouri: +10.5 (-115)

Arkansas: -10.5 (-105)

Total Points

O/U: 160.5 (-105/-115)

Double R Props (more available in BetSaracen App)

Trevon Brazile OVER 23.5 points and rebounds combined (+145)

Malique Ewin OVER 7.5 points and OVER 5.5 rebounds (+150)

Nick Pringle OVER 2.5 FG attempts and OVER 3.5 FT attempts (+275)

Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 25.5 points and OVER 3.5 rebounds (+350)

DJ Wagner OVER 14.5 points, rebounds and assists combined (+300)

