How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 15 Vanderbilt

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 3-2 SEC) are home for a big matchup on Tuesday night, when they’ll face the No. 15 Vanderbilt Commodores (16-2, 3-2 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas dropped its most recent game, a road contest to Georgia, on Saturday, but it held strong at home the Wednesday prior with a blowout win over South Carolina. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, went 0-2 last week with a road loss to Texas in the midweek and a home loss to Florida on Saturday.

The Commodores are led by Mark Byington, who is in his second year at the helm of the Vanderbilt program. They went undefeated in the non-conference and started SEC play with a big win over Alabama, but looked shaky of late.

The Razorbacks will need to account for Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner, who is playing his way into SEC Player of the Year talks. He’s averaging 17.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

According to KenPom, the Commodores are 12th nationally overall in adjusted efficiency, are fourth in offensive efficiency and 22nd in defensive efficiency. This will be a Quad 1 opportunity for the Razorbacks, who are 3-4 in such games so far this year.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Saturday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 3-2 SEC) vs. No. 15 Vanderbilt Commodores (16-2, 3-2 SEC)

When: Tuesday, January 20 at 8 p.m. CT

Where: Bud Walton Arena — Fayetteville, Arkansas

Watch: ESPN/WatchESPN (Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

Vanderbilt: +105

Arkansas: -125

Spread

Vanderbilt: +1.5 (-110)

Arkansas: -1.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 172.5 (-115/-105)

Double R Props

Any Arkansas player to record a double-double ( +150 )

) Either Darius Acuff Jr. OR Meleek Thomas to score 25+ points ( +135 )

) Billy Richmond to record 2+ assists, 1+ blocks and 1+ steals ( +450 )

) Trevon Brazile to record 13+ rebounds (+750)

