How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 20 Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-7, 10-4 SEC) will host the Texas A&M Aggies (19-8, 9-5 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

Arkansas was a winner its last time out and took down the Missouri Tigers at home. Texas A&M also handled business over the weekend and defeated Oklahoma on the road.

Bucky McMillan is in his first year as the head coach at Texas A&M after a five-year stint at Samford. His patented “Bucky Ball” features a high-octane offense and a defense that likes to press for a full 40 minutes.

”Coach is doing a really good job at A&M,” Arkansas associate head coach Chuck Martin said Tuesday. “Full-court pressure for 40 minutes. He’s been really successful this year doing that, and obviously it’s not the first time we’ve seen coaches over the years, I’m a little bit older, so I’ve seen coaches over the years play that style of play and have been successful. He’s having a lot of success in his first year in the SEC. He’s doing a tremendous job.”

Arkansas will have to account for Rashaun Agee, a transfer from Southern Cal who leads the team in scoring (14 points per game) and rebounding (8.9 rebounds).

“He has a big-time motor,” Martin said. It’s unbelievable how he plays. He’s on offense, he’s on defense. They score the ball, he’s at the point of the press. He tries to get a trap or a deflection, and then he sprints back and plays the opposing team’s five-man. He’s constantly moving, and unbelievable energy. So, our bigs have to match his physicality. Our bigs have to match his energy, and again, we have to go meet passes, because he does a great job of trapping and causing havoc.”

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Wednesday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-7, 10-4 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (19-8, 9-5 SEC)

When: Wednesday, February 25 at 8 p.m. CT

Where: Bud Walton Arena — Fayetteville, Arkansas

Watch: ESPN/WatchESPN (Matt Schumacker and Richard Hendrix)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

Texas A&M: +300

Arkansas: -350

Spread

Texas A&M: +8.5 (-120)

Arkansas: -8.5 (+100)

Total Points

O/U: 170.5 (-110/-110)

Double R Props (more available in BetSaracen App)

Arkansas OVER 17.5 assists and Texas A&M UNDER 16.5 assists (+165)

Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 24.5 points and OVER 2.5 rebounds (+175)

Trevon Brazile OVER 11.5 points and OVER 7.5 rebounds (+155)

Malique Ewin OVER 9.5 points and OVER OVER 6.5 rebounds (+125)

Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 2.5 steals and UNDER 1.5 turnovers (+650)

