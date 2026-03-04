How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 20 Arkansas vs. Texas

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-8, 11-5 SEC) have just one game left in Bud Walton Arena and will host the Texas Longhorns (18-11, 9-7 SEC) on Wednesday night.

Arkansas was abused in the paint against Florida in its 111-77 loss last weekend and will hope to rebound against the Longhorns. The Hogs have not lost back-to-back games yet this season.

Led by first-year head coach Sean Miller, the Longhorns are fighting for tournament seeding, and a road win against a ranked opponent would go a long way in that regard. They’re ranked No. 37 in the NET and 30 according to KenPom.

Texas also lost to Florida last week, but it was a closer match than what Arkansas’ was. The Longhorns lost 84-71, but it was a neck-and-neck game midway through the second half. They beat Texas A&M on the road last weekend.

”They’re a physical team, and they’re going to be out there as desperate as us, trying to get a win,” Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile said Tuesday. “They’re trying to play for something beyond postseason. They’re going to be desperate. They’re going to be physical, and we just got to go out there and match that and, if not, play harder.”

This will be the final home game for two Razorbacks, as Brazile and Nick Pringle are both out of eligibility after this season. Pringle has been here just one season, but Brazile is finishing out his fourth season as a Razorback.

“I’ve just met a lot of really good people down here,” Brazile said. “So, I mean, I’ll just say that. Whether it’s boosters, fans, support staff, things like that. It’s been great.”

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Wednesday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-8, 11-5 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (18-11, 9-7 SEC)

When: Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Bud Walton Arena — Fayetteville, Arkansas

Watch: ESPN2/WatchESPN (Roy Philpott and Daymeon Fishback)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

Texas: +275

Arkansas: -325

Spread

Texas: +7.5 (-115)

Arkansas: -7.5 (-105)

Total Points

O/U: 165.5 (-105/-115)

Double R Props (more available in BetSaracen App)

Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 21.5 points and OVER 2.5 rebounds (+120)

Billy Richmond III OVER 19.5 points and OVER 5.5 rebounds (+375)

Malique Ewin OVER 11.5 points and OVER 6.5 rebounds (+220)

Meleek Thomas OVER 16.5 points and OVER 4.5 rebounds (+650)

