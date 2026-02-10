How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 21 Arkansas at LSU

The No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (17-6, 7-3 SEC) are on the back half of a two-game road trip and are in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on the LSU Tigers (14-9, 2-8 SEC) on Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Arkansas has yet to win two road games in a row, but will have that opportunity on Tuesday night. The Hogs took an 88-68 win over Mississippi State last weekend in Starkville, Mississippi.

It is likely the Razorbacks will once again be without two key players, as Karter Knox and D.J. Wagner were listed as “doubtful” in the SEC Availability Report released Monday night. The duo missed Saturday’s game as well, with a knee injury for Knox and an ankle for Wagner.

In their absence, freshman Isaiah Sealy stepped up and put up six points and three blocks against the Bulldogs. He’ll likely be called upon again to provide another punch off the bench.

Arkansas isn’t the only one dealing with injuries, though. LSU’s star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. will miss the game with a foot injury that he re-aggravated against Mississippi State on Jan. 28. The last time Arkansas and LSU faced off, Thomas had 18 points with five assists and four rebounds.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Tuesday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (17-6, 7-3 SEC) vs. LSU Tigers (14-9, 2-8 SEC)

When: Tuesday, February 10 at 8 p.m. CT

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center — Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Watch: ESPN2/WatchESPN (Mike Morgan and Daymeon Fishback)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

LSU: +195

Arkansas: -230

Spread

LSU: +5.5 (-110)

Arkansas: -5.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 161.5 (-115/-105)

Double R Props

Either Darius Acuff Jr. or Meleek Thomas to score 25+ points ( +155 )

) Billy Richmond to record 2+ assists, 1+ blocks, 1+ steals ( +275 )

) Trevon Brazile to record a double-double ( +275 )

) Nick Pringle to record 10+ rebounds (+1000)

