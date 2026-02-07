How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 21 Arkansas at Mississippi State

The No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-6, 6-3 SEC) are back on the road this weekend and will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-11, 3-6 SEC) at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday.

Arkansas has been off since its loss to Kentucky last weekend and did not have a midweek game this week. Despite the extra rest, the Hogs will likely be without two key players on Saturday, as junior guard D.J. Wagner and sophomore wing Karter Knox were listed as doubtful on the SEC Availability Report, released Friday night. It’s unclear the reason for their additions to the availability report.

The Razorbacks will have to make an extra emphasis on the boards, as Mississippi State is one of the better rebounding teams in the SEC and ranks fifth in combined team rebounds at 40.5 per game. They’ll also have to account for Josh Hubbard, an undersized but effective scoring guard for the Bulldogs. He averages 20.8 points per game and hoists a team-high 16.6 shots per game.

”They have Hubbard, who’s one of the best scorers in the country,” Arkansas associate head coach Chuck Martin said Thursday. “He’s the all-time leading scorer in the state of Mississippi, I think. Over 260 made threes. I think he’s second all-time in three-pointers made at the university. He’s an unbelievable offensive talent who can score the ball as well as anybody in the country.”

The Hogs and Bulldogs have met on 70 previous occasions, which makes Mississippi State the second-most common opponent for Arkansas in the SEC behind LSU. Arkansas holds a 31-30 edge in the series, but Mississippi State has won nine of the last 12 and is 24-7 in games played in Starkville.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Saturday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-6, 6-3 SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-11, 3-6 SEC)

When: Saturday, February 7 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Humphrey Coliseum — Starkville, Mississippi

Watch: ESPN2/WatchESPN (Matt Schumacker and Richard Hendrix)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

Mississippi State: +240

Arkansas: -275

Spread

Mississippi State: +5.5 (-105)

Arkansas: -5.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 163.5 (-105/-115)

Double R Props

Billy Richmond III OVER 1.5 3PT FGs attempted and OVER 0.5 blocks (+145)

Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 6.5 assists and OVER 35:30 minutes played (+165)

Trevon Brazile OVER 5.5 defensive rebounds and OVER 7.5 FGs attempted (+175)

Meleek Thomas OVER 14.5 points and OVER 3.5 rebounds (+275)

Nick Pringle OVER 2.5 FTs attempted and OVER 17:30 minutes (+135)

