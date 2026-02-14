How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 21 Arkansas vs. Auburn

The No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-6, 8-3 SEC) have won two games in a row, but the level of competition gets stiffer on Saturday as the Hogs will welcome the Auburn Tigers (14-10, 5-6 SEC) to Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

The last time these two teams met was on the Plains, and the Tigers delivered a haymaker with a blowout win over the Hogs to secure both Auburn’s first conference win and Arkansas’ first conference loss.

Since then, the two teams have had different trajectories. Arkansas sits in second in the SEC with an 8-3 conference record, while Auburn is at 5-6. Arkansas is 23-6 against Auburn all-time inside Bud Walton Arena, which should provide a boost for the Razorbacks.

”We were hoping that we get a good home crowd advantage, which we’ve had a lot of, and we just hope that that trend continues on Saturday,” Arkansas associate head coach Chin Coleman said Friday. “And to give us an extra boost. We kind of owe them, right? They put it to us up there, and so we want to make sure that we return the favor.”

One thing that will help the Hogs is on the injury front. D.J. Wagner, Karter Knox and Malique Ewin were all listed as probable on the SEC Availability Report released Friday. A key injury for Auburn will also help the Hogs’ cause, as Keyshawn Hall — who scored 30 points in the last matchup — was listed as out.

HawgBeat has you covered with how to watch Saturday’s game, plus betting lines and prop plays from BetSaracen.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-6, 8-3 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (14-10, 5-6 SEC)

When: Saturday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Bud Walton Arena — Fayetteville, Arkansas

Watch: ESPN/WatchESPN (Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

BetSaracen Moneyline Odds:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

Moneyline

Auburn: +350

Arkansas: -450

Spread

Auburn: +8.5 (-105)

Arkansas:-8.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 165.5 (-105/-115)

Double R Props

Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 6.5 assists and OVER 36:30 minutes played (+165)

Trevon Brazile OVER 21.5 points and rebounds combined (+120)

Meleek Thomas OVER 44.5% FG and OVER 39.5% 3PT FG (+275)

Arkansas OVER 13.5 fastbreak points and Auburn UNDER 15.5 fastbreak points (+130)

